Tragic Mediterranean Migrant Crisis: Search Continues

The Italian Coast Guard recovered six bodies and is searching for 40 missing migrants after a rubber dinghy from Tunisia sank. This tragedy highlights the perilous journey migrants face. Rescue operations involving multiple agencies are underway amid difficult sea conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian Coast Guard has recovered six bodies and is in pursuit of up to 40 migrants who remain missing after a rubber dinghy, departing from Tunisia, sank in the central Mediterranean, according to the UN refugee agency on Wednesday.

In a harrowing rescue effort, 10 individuals, including four women, were saved and transported to Italy's southernmost island, Lampedusa. They are reportedly in stable condition and are being provided psychological support by the Red Cross.

Various aircraft from Frontex, the Italian coast guard, and other agencies are involved in ongoing search operations, complicated by challenging sea conditions. The incident underscores the dangers of migrant crossings, with the UN Missing Migrant Project estimating over 24,506 deaths and disappearances in the region from 2014 to 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

