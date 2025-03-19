Fugitive in Double Murder Case Nabbed by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Joginder, a fugitive involved in a double murder case in Rajasthan, as confirmed by authorities on Wednesday. This arrest closes a significant chapter in a pursuit that began in 2017.

Joginder, aged 40, was captured in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area. His capture is associated with a serious case registered in Bharatpur, involving murder, attempted murder, and arms-related violations. The criminal activities reportedly stemmed from personal enmity, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to ten others due to gunfire.

A strategic operation led by the police near a private school in Mohan Garden resulted in Joginder's arrest. Upon interrogation, Joginder confirmed his identity. Further investigations uncovered his involvement in additional criminal cases, including two under the Delhi Excise Act and one attempted murder in Uttam Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)