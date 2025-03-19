Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Aims to Resume Jobs Amid OBC Survey Unfolding

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee revealed plans to fill 200,000–300,000 state vacancies post-survey on community backwardness for OBC reservation. Legal challenges have delayed recruitment, but a Supreme Court ruling favoring a new survey offers hope. Banerjee urges opposition not to obstruct the process for political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:27 IST
Mamata Banerjee Aims to Resume Jobs Amid OBC Survey Unfolding
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced plans to address the significant vacancy in state government roles once a crucial survey on community backwardness is completed, impacting OBC reservation policies. The survey aims to include more groups under the OBC category, fundamentally affecting the state's employment landscape.

Speaking during an assembly session, Banerjee criticized ongoing legal roadblocks posed by opposition groups. She urged them to refrain from political tactics that delay job recruitment, emphasizing the Supreme Court's recent decision permitting fresh assessments of community backwardness for OBC classification. Banerjee anticipates the survey's completion in three months, potentially opening the door for significant recruitment.

The recruitment delay is notably impacting sectors like education, health, and police. The government communicated to the Supreme Court its intent to reevaluate OBC classification following a Calcutta High Court judgment that annulled numerous OBC certificates and sections of the Backward Classes Act, 2012. Banerjee's administration aims to overturn these challenges for overdue job appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025