Mamata Banerjee Aims to Resume Jobs Amid OBC Survey Unfolding

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced plans to address the significant vacancy in state government roles once a crucial survey on community backwardness is completed, impacting OBC reservation policies. The survey aims to include more groups under the OBC category, fundamentally affecting the state's employment landscape.

Speaking during an assembly session, Banerjee criticized ongoing legal roadblocks posed by opposition groups. She urged them to refrain from political tactics that delay job recruitment, emphasizing the Supreme Court's recent decision permitting fresh assessments of community backwardness for OBC classification. Banerjee anticipates the survey's completion in three months, potentially opening the door for significant recruitment.

The recruitment delay is notably impacting sectors like education, health, and police. The government communicated to the Supreme Court its intent to reevaluate OBC classification following a Calcutta High Court judgment that annulled numerous OBC certificates and sections of the Backward Classes Act, 2012. Banerjee's administration aims to overturn these challenges for overdue job appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)