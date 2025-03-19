Uttarakhand Defends CAMPA Fund Expenditure Amid Misuse Concerns
The Uttarakhand government informed the Supreme Court that most CAMPA funds were used for forestation. However, some funds allegedly went towards personal items like iPhones and laptops, prompting departmental action. The Supreme Court did not pursue further action, citing minor deviations upon reviewing a state affidavit.
The Uttarakhand government clarified to the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a significant portion of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds was allocated towards forestation and preservation efforts.
Nevertheless, it was revealed that some funds were misused by officials for personal purchases, including iPhones and furniture. The government assured the court that appropriate departmental actions had been initiated against those responsible.
The Supreme Court bench, led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, acknowledged the affidavit filed by the state's chief secretary. The court deemed the deviations as trivial and decided not to proceed further. The solicitor general noted that only 1.8% of CAMPA's Rs 753.56 crore funds were improperly utilized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
