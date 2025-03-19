EU Unveils Ambitious Blueprint for Unified Defence Strategy

The European Union has revealed a strategic defence plan to boost military spending and unify resources on joint defence projects. The proposal encourages the purchase of European arms amid rising concerns over Russian aggression and diminishing U.S. protection, marking a shift towards a more unified European security stance.

In a White Paper on defence, the European Commission highlighted the necessity for a 'strong and sufficient' defence posture by 2030. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the critical moment for European security against a backdrop of global changes unseen since the mid-20th century.

The White Paper outlines plans to address 'capability gaps' through pooled resources and EU-funded Defence Projects of Common European Interest. Despite Moscow's condemnation of the move, EU leaders are determined to reduce the fragmentation of Europe's defence industry and create a cohesive EU-wide market for defence equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)