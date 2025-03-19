Tensions Rise as Punjab Police Evict Protesting Farmers
Farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were detained by Punjab Police after a meeting with a central delegation. The police began evicting protesting farmers from Shambhu and Khanauri border points, citing economic impacts. The situation has sparked political backlash against the AAP-led Punjab government.
In a significant escalation of tensions, Punjab Police detained several farmer leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal in Mohali following a meeting with a central delegation. The arrests took place as authorities started evicting protesting farmers from Shambhu and Khanauri border points, which have been closed for over a year.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the actions, highlighting the adverse effects on trade and industry due to the prolonged protests. Meanwhile, farmers continue to press for demands, including legal guarantees of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Despite a cordial discussion, talks with the central government remain inconclusive.
The police action has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, with leaders labeling the detentions undemocratic. Amidst calls for their release, the situation spotlights the underlying political tensions as Punjab seeks to address ongoing farmer grievances while balancing economic concerns.
