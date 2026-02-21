Himachal Farmers Halt Unlawful Eviction Drive Amid Legal Dispute
Himachal farmer groups stopped an eviction drive in Jubbal, alleging it violated Supreme Court orders. Protesters, led by apple growers, claimed legal protocols were ignored, with notices sent via WhatsApp. The Forest Rights Act concerns surfaced, urging policy compliance as villagers seek land rights protection.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh has vehemently opposed an eviction drive in Jubbal subdivision's Mandal Panchayat, Shimla district, arguing it flouted Supreme Court directives from December 16, 2025. Officials reportedly arrived at Jakhod village and Ramnagar Chak to clear land, but retreated following protests from locals and apple growers.
The association accused the government of neglecting to craft a policy per court directions to regularise farmers' land. Eviction notices, allegedly sent via WhatsApp on February 18, initiated proceedings three days later, raising objections over unspecified legal grounds. Residents seeking clarity reportedly received inadequate explanations from officials.
The eviction, clashing with recent judicial orders for policy development, ignored the Forest Rights Act, claimed the apple growers' body, branding it "unjustified and premature." Representatives presented Supreme Court rulings on-site as calls for public engagement in a February 24 conference at Hatkoti to discuss land rights and policy emerged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Ups the Ante: Tariffs Raised Amidst Supreme Court Showdown
Trump's Tariff Twist: A Bold Move to Boost America's Economy Amidst Supreme Court Showdown
Trump Defies Supreme Court, Increases Tariffs Amid Trade Tensions
Trump Defies Supreme Court, Increases Global Tariffs to 15%
Trump's Tariff Twist as Supreme Court Slams Sweeping Levies