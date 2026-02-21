Himachal Farmers Halt Unlawful Eviction Drive Amid Legal Dispute

The Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh has vehemently opposed an eviction drive in Jubbal subdivision's Mandal Panchayat, Shimla district, arguing it flouted Supreme Court directives from December 16, 2025. Officials reportedly arrived at Jakhod village and Ramnagar Chak to clear land, but retreated following protests from locals and apple growers.

The association accused the government of neglecting to craft a policy per court directions to regularise farmers' land. Eviction notices, allegedly sent via WhatsApp on February 18, initiated proceedings three days later, raising objections over unspecified legal grounds. Residents seeking clarity reportedly received inadequate explanations from officials.

The eviction, clashing with recent judicial orders for policy development, ignored the Forest Rights Act, claimed the apple growers' body, branding it "unjustified and premature." Representatives presented Supreme Court rulings on-site as calls for public engagement in a February 24 conference at Hatkoti to discuss land rights and policy emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)