Judge Warns Trump Administration Over Deportation Flight Details
A U.S. judge warned the Trump administration of possible consequences for not complying with his order regarding details of flights deporting Venezuelan migrants. The judge offered the option to cite the state secrets doctrine to withhold information, amidst concerns of executive overreach in national security matters.
A U.S. judge issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump's administration regarding potential repercussions for violating a court order related to Venezuelan migrant deportation flights. Judge James Boasberg emphasized the need for transparent details while offering the administration an option to invoke the state secrets doctrine to protect sensitive information.
This legal challenge highlights a growing tension between the executive and judicial branches over presidential discretion in handling diplomatic and national security issues. Judge Boasberg clarified that his request was not a judicial fishing expedition but a measure to ensure government compliance with his previous orders.
The administration received additional time until noon Thursday to either provide the necessary flight details or formally invoke the state secrets doctrine. This progression marks a partial win for the administration, delaying immediate disclosure requirements. The Justice Department has yet to comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
