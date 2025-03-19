Left Menu

Mapping the Future: States Embark on Forest Rights Atlas Initiative

The Indian government urges state authorities to develop forest area maps and create an FRA Atlas to expedite pending claims under the Forest Rights Act. This initiative is aimed at rectifying historical injustices against tribal communities by improving rights recognition efficiency.

In a significant move, the Centre has directed state governments to map potential forest territories and create an FRA Atlas. This initiative seeks to expedite the processing of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and identify gaps in its implementation.

The Forest Rights Act of 2006 is a historic legislative measure aimed at addressing the historical injustices faced by Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers. It seeks to formally recognize the rights of these communities, who have been living in forests for generations.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durga Das Uikey, stated that the creation of an FRA Atlas would facilitate the efficient identification of eligible villages, hasten the processing of pending claims, and enhance transparency and accountability. So far, over 2.5 million titles have been distributed since the FRA's implementation, while approximately 745,649 claims remain pending.

