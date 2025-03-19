Left Menu

Trump Demands Iran Cease Military Support to Houthis

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Iran to halt military supplies to Yemen's Houthi rebels, suggesting that the group should be left to handle conflicts independently. He warned that U.S. strikes on the Houthis would intensify and ultimately obliterate the group.

Donald Trump

In a stark message, Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Iran to immediately stop providing military supplies to Yemen's Houthi rebels. Trump insists that the Yemeni faction should be left to address their disputes on their own terms.

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump made it clear that U.S. military actions against the Houthis would escalate in severity, emphasizing that the operations would become progressively more forceful.

Moreover, Trump warned of the ultimate outcome, suggesting that continued U.S. strikes could lead to the complete annihilation of the Houthi forces if Iranian support persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

