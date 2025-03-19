High Court Rejects Ban on Controversial Gayatri Mantra Book

The Allahabad High Court has ruled against banning a book focusing on Goddess Gayatri, despite claims that its content could offend religious sensibilities. The contentious text, titled ''Tathakathit Gayatri Devi Mantra Ki Vastavikta,'' authored by Sant Gyaneshwar Swami Sadanand ji Paramhans, faced scrutiny over its potentially hurtful narrative.

A public interest litigation (PIL) brought forward by the Satya Sanatan Dharm Dharmatma Kalyan Samiti called for the restriction of the book's printing, publication, and distribution. However, the court noted that the petitioner had made a similar request in 2016, which was dismissed, rendering the current plea redundant.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra, concluded the similar nature of the past case and present PIL made the new request untenable, leading to its dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)