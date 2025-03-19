Left Menu

France's Defense Strategy: Macron's Rafale Order and Nuclear Advancements

President Emmanuel Macron announced France's plans to order additional Rafale warplanes and invest 1.5 billion euros to advance its airbase capabilities. The move aims to boost defense spending and autonomy amid rising global tensions, particularly in light of Russia's actions and U.S. policy shifts.

LUXEUIL-LES-BAINS, France – In a significant defense move, President Emmanuel Macron revealed plans to purchase more Rafale warplanes and invest 1.5 billion euros into a key airbase to enhance its nuclear capabilities. The decision is part of France's ongoing efforts to bolster defense spending and reduce reliance on the U.S. military presence.

Macron, whose administration has already doubled defense spending, is now targeting an increase to 3-3.5% of France's GDP. This strategic plan includes extending France's nuclear protection umbrella to other European nations as tensions rise globally.

The Luxeuil airbase, historically significant for hosting American pilots in WWI, will be transformed into a cutting-edge facility featuring the latest Rafale F5 jets equipped with ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missiles projected to be operational by 2035. This upgrade coincides with Germany's increased military spending, posing questions about France's financing strategies amid budget constraints.

