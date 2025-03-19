Mexico's Gruesome Discovery: Investigation Flaws Uncovered

Mexico's Attorney General highlighted significant flaws in the investigation of human remains uncovered at a ranch in Jalisco. Alejandro Gertz's office is now leading a probe to identify the origins of the remains and the cause of death.

Gertz stated that there is a hypothesis suggesting potential connections between the local prosecutor's office and organized crime. This angle will be thoroughly investigated to ensure accountability.

The shocking discovery by civilian activists includes ashes, thousands of bone fragments, and possible cremation ovens, though evidence is insufficient to confirm the site as an extermination camp. This development comes amid reports of over 124,000 missing individuals, mainly due to drug cartel violence in Mexico.

