Rwanda-backed M23 Rebels Persist Despite Calls for Ceasefire

The M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, continued their offensive in eastern Congo, entering Walikale despite a recent call for ceasefire by the presidents of Congo and Rwanda. As the area faces unrest, businesses and residents feel the strain, especially in regions rich in minerals like Walikale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold offensive, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advanced into Walikale, eastern Congo, despite calls for an immediate ceasefire by the presidents of Congo and Rwanda. Local residents reported ongoing gunfire near the Nyabanzi neighborhood as tensions heightened.

The M23's advance has met resistance from pro-government militias, intensifying conflicts around the mineral-rich region. The town of Walikale, the furthest west the M23 has reached this year, is crucial due to its mineral wealth, including tin. This renewed conflict raises concerns over the stability of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The escalating tension has also impacted businesses in the area. Alphamin Resources suspended operations at its Bisie tin mine. As regional leaders, including Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame, met in Qatar urging for peace, the situation remains precarious on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

