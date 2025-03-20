Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Punjab Farmers Evicted from Protest Sites

Amid escalating tensions, Punjab Police detained several farmer leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal while evicting protestors from Shambhu and Khanauri sites. The action aimed to clear roads that had been blocked over a year. While the state government justified the evictions citing economic impacts, oppositions criticized the move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:53 IST
Tensions Soar as Punjab Farmers Evicted from Protest Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab Police have detained several farmer leaders amid widespread protests, citing the need to access crucial roads previously blocked for over a year. The evictions unfolded at the Shambhu and Khanauri sites, with authorities dismantling temporary farmer structures to clear the highways.

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government justified the police action, emphasizing the negative economic impact of prolonged road closures on local businesses and industries, opposition factions voiced strong disapproval. They condemned the detentions, arguing that the government's actions betray democratic values and undermine farmer rights.

The evicted farmers, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had been protesting in support of demands like the legal guarantee to MSP. As the police action ensued, tensions remained high, with many calling for continued negotiations to address farmer grievances effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025