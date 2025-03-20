Tensions Soar as Punjab Farmers Evicted from Protest Sites

In a significant development, Punjab Police have detained several farmer leaders amid widespread protests, citing the need to access crucial roads previously blocked for over a year. The evictions unfolded at the Shambhu and Khanauri sites, with authorities dismantling temporary farmer structures to clear the highways.

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government justified the police action, emphasizing the negative economic impact of prolonged road closures on local businesses and industries, opposition factions voiced strong disapproval. They condemned the detentions, arguing that the government's actions betray democratic values and undermine farmer rights.

The evicted farmers, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had been protesting in support of demands like the legal guarantee to MSP. As the police action ensued, tensions remained high, with many calling for continued negotiations to address farmer grievances effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)