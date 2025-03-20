Left Menu

Argentina's Crucial IMF Agreement Clears Lower House

Argentina's lower house approved a new deal with the IMF, crucial for stabilizing the country's finances. The vote, initially proposed by President Javier Milei, saw 129 lawmakers in favor, 108 opposed, and six abstaining. The decision is pivotal for Argentina's economic recovery.

Argentina's lower house approved a pivotal agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, marking a significant advancement for the financially troubled nation. The deal is intended to stabilize the country's faltering economy.

The decree, spearheaded by President Javier Milei's administration earlier in the month, garnered 129 votes in favor and faced opposition from 108 lawmakers, with six members abstaining. This development is crucial for steering Argentina towards economic recovery.

This legislative approval signifies an essential step in establishing a much-needed financial framework with the IMF, as Argentina seeks to rebuild its economic standing amid enduring challenges.

