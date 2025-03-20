Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Hamas Discuss Gaza Situation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Khalil al-Hayya, a representative of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, to assess the ongoing situation in Gaza.

The telephone conversation underscores the complex geopolitical interests in the region, highlighting Turkey's role in Middle Eastern affairs.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the Turkish foreign ministry opted to keep specifics of the discussions under wraps, fueling speculation about its content and implications for regional stability.

