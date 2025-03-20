Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Hamas Discuss Gaza Situation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone discussion with Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya regarding the Gaza situation. Details of their conversation were not disclosed by the Turkish foreign ministry, leaving the content of the talks a subject of speculation and international interest.

Ankara | Updated: 20-03-2025 02:26 IST
  Turkey

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Khalil al-Hayya, a representative of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, to assess the ongoing situation in Gaza.

The telephone conversation underscores the complex geopolitical interests in the region, highlighting Turkey's role in Middle Eastern affairs.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the Turkish foreign ministry opted to keep specifics of the discussions under wraps, fueling speculation about its content and implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

