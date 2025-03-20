Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

In a move poised to reshape national education policy, President Donald Trump announced plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, fulfilling a significant campaign promise. The executive order, slated for signing on Thursday, has sparked widespread discussion across political and educational spheres.

According to the official White House fact sheet, Education Secretary Linda McMahon is tasked with orchestrating the shutdown, ensuring the transition of educational authority back to individual states. This shift aims to maintain the consistent delivery of crucial educational services and benefits to Americans.

The order contains stringent guidelines indicating that any remaining Department of Education-funded programs must not promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives or gender ideology, reflecting ongoing debates over educational content governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)