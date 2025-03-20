New Zealand Defence Force Announces Civilian Job Cuts Amid Budget Constraints

The New Zealand Defence Force announced plans to cut 374 civilian positions in a bid to manage costs within its budget. This decision, disclosed in a statement on Thursday, highlights efforts to prioritize key outputs while still achieving combat readiness.

According to the statement, 667 roles will be disestablished, although 293 new positions are set to be created. With 287 of the roles currently vacant, the civilian headcount will reduce by around 80. A Defence Force spokesperson emphasized the need to focus on essential military activities amidst financial constraints.

No specific timeframe was provided for the final decision on the job cuts. The 2024 annual report records 3,294 civilian staff within the Defence Force. Amid these financial maneuvers, New Zealand's strategic environment necessitates increased military spending, acknowledged in the upcoming Defence Capability plan. Defence Minister Judith Collins indicated confidence in the NZDF's fiscal prudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)