Trump's Military Spending Surge: A Bold Proposal Amid Global Tensions

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has put forward a proposal to significantly increase military spending to USD 1.5 trillion by 2027, attributing this surge to 'troubled and dangerous times.' This proposal follows the US military operation aimed at capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to face drug trafficking charges in the United States, with US forces now amassing in the Caribbean Sea.

Further stirring the waters, Trump has expressed interest in taking over Greenland from Denmark for national security purposes and hinted at possible military operations in Colombia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also pointed to potential issues with Cuba. Trump argues that this military build-up is necessary for national security, funded by increased tariffs imposed during his administration.

In the world of defense contracting, Trump has issued a stern warning to Raytheon, one of the largest US defense contractors. He has threatened to cut off Pentagon purchases if the company persists with stock buybacks instead of investing in weapons manufacturing. Trump's stance has already sent shockwaves through Wall Street, affecting shares of major defense players.

(With inputs from agencies.)