Space Law in the Private Era: Challenges and Future Prospects

In 2025, a surge of private space missions brought both successes, like Firefly Aerospace's lunar landing, and failures, such as SpaceX's rocket explosions. While the space race heats up, the legal framework governing these activities is outdated, originating in an era dominated by state-led space exploration.

The existing United Nations treaties, like the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, are less relevant today as private companies like SpaceX and Firefly Aerospace take the lead. These companies, although enhancing space accessibility, pose new risks necessitating a modern legal framework.

Crucial questions revolve around ownership of celestial resources, liability for damages, and increasing space traffic. International consensus on new space laws is imperative to navigate these challenges and ensure sustainable space exploration and exploitation.

