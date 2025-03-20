Left Menu

French Citizen Olivier Grondeau Freed After 887 Days in Iran

After 887 days of detention in Iran, French citizen Olivier Grondeau has been released. The news was confirmed by French President Macron and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, marking a significant diplomatic development for France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:05 IST
Olivier Grondeau, a French citizen, has been released after spending 887 days in detention in Iran, according to an announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also confirmed the release through a social media post, highlighting a major diplomatic success.

The release marks a significant moment for France as it continues to navigate complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

