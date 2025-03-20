Freedom at Last: Olivier Grondeau Released After 887 Days

In a significant development, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the release of French citizen Olivier Grondeau after 887 days of detention in Iran. The announcement was made on Thursday via a post on X, with Macron sharing the joy and relief of Grondeau's family.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot highlighted the long duration of Grondeau's detention in Iran, while also sharing a heartwarming photo of Grondeau on a plane returning home. This comes amidst ongoing concerns about the Revolutionary Guards of Iran, who have arrested numerous dual nationals and foreigners on charges of espionage and security.

Despite Grondeau's release, the plight of two other French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, continues to stir diplomatic tension. Both were detained in May 2022 during a visit to Iran and accused of espionage. President Macron has reiterated France's commitment to securing their freedom, calling for international support in these efforts.

