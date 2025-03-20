Legal Clash: TASMAC and ED in a Battle Over Rs 1000 Crore Irregularities
The Madras High Court temporarily halted the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) actions against TASMAC following raids uncovering alleged Rs 1000 crore irregularities. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation disputes the investigation's legality, citing violation of federalism. Further hearings are scheduled, with federal and state tensions high.
The Madras High Court has instructed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to pause any further actions following its recent searches at TASMAC's headquarters. The searches led to allegations of financial irregularities amounting to Rs 1000 crore.
The high court demanded the ED present copies of the FIR and Enforcement Case Information Report, alongside any other relied-upon evidence, to support their claims against TASMAC. This comes amid legal challenges from TASMAC and the Tamil Nadu government, questioning the ED's jurisdiction and approach.
Allegations of manipulation in tender processes and unaccounted cash transactions have been made by the ED, fueling a contentious legal battle, while TASMAC's legal representation argues for transparency and respect of state rights.
