Blast Sparks Panic at Assam Construction Site

An explosion outside a construction company gate in Cachar district, Assam, caused alarm among locals. The incident occurred in Tarinipur village, Katigorah, but resulted in no injuries or major damage. Police are actively investigating the cause of the blast.

Silchar | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:38 IST
An explosion near a construction company's gate in Cachar district, Assam, sparked panic among locals on Wednesday evening. The blast occurred in the Tarinipur village area of the Katigorah police station.

While the explosion was startling, officials confirmed no injuries or significant property damage resulted from the incident. The unexpected loud noise caused alarm in the vicinity.

A police team, including the district's Superintendent of Police, is on-site conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. Authorities continue to assess the situation with vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

