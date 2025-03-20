Left Menu

Cocaine and Gold Busts at Bengaluru Airport Reveal Smuggling Drama

Authorities seized over 3 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Bengaluru Airport. Earlier, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was caught with 14.2 kg of gold bars. Subsequent searches at Rao's residence uncovered more gold and cash. This highlights increased smuggling activities at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has intercepted a major drug operation, seizing over three kilograms of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The specifics of the woman's identity remain undisclosed.

Recent activities have also spotlighted Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was apprehended earlier this month with 14.2 kilograms of gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore. The gold, marked as foreign-origin, raised significant concerns about airport security and smuggling operations.

Subsequent investigations at Rao's residence resulted in the discovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amountinging to Rs 2.67 lakh. This series of incidents underscores ongoing efforts to clamp down on smuggling at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

