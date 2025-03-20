Cocaine and Gold Busts at Bengaluru Airport Reveal Smuggling Drama

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has intercepted a major drug operation, seizing over three kilograms of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The specifics of the woman's identity remain undisclosed.

Recent activities have also spotlighted Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was apprehended earlier this month with 14.2 kilograms of gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore. The gold, marked as foreign-origin, raised significant concerns about airport security and smuggling operations.

Subsequent investigations at Rao's residence resulted in the discovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amountinging to Rs 2.67 lakh. This series of incidents underscores ongoing efforts to clamp down on smuggling at the airport.

