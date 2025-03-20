Left Menu

Telugu Stars in Legal Trouble over Betting App Promotion

A legal case has been filed against six Telugu film actors, including Rana Daggubati, for allegedly promoting betting apps. The complaint, involving 19 social media influencers, accuses them of advertising these apps via social media. An investigation is underway, with notices likely to be issued soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:01 IST
In a significant move, authorities have lodged a case against prominent Telugu cinema figures, among them Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, accusing them of promoting betting apps. The allegations extend to 19 social media influencers who are said to have abetted this promotion through various platforms.

According to police from Miyapur Police Station, actors including Lakshmi Manchu, Praneetha, and Nidhi Agarwal are also implicated in this case, which falls under the BNS, Gaming Act and IT Act. The complaint was officially logged on March 19, following claims of pop-up ads promoting gambling-related activities.

Police officials have indicated their intention to issue notices to all individuals named in the FIR, signaling an ongoing investigation that may reshape the accountability landscape for celebrity endorsements in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

