Telugu Stars in Legal Trouble over Betting App Promotion

In a significant move, authorities have lodged a case against prominent Telugu cinema figures, among them Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, accusing them of promoting betting apps. The allegations extend to 19 social media influencers who are said to have abetted this promotion through various platforms.

According to police from Miyapur Police Station, actors including Lakshmi Manchu, Praneetha, and Nidhi Agarwal are also implicated in this case, which falls under the BNS, Gaming Act and IT Act. The complaint was officially logged on March 19, following claims of pop-up ads promoting gambling-related activities.

Police officials have indicated their intention to issue notices to all individuals named in the FIR, signaling an ongoing investigation that may reshape the accountability landscape for celebrity endorsements in the digital age.

