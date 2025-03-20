Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Challenges India's Censorship Laws in Landmark Lawsuit

Social media company X, owned by Elon Musk, is legally contesting India's content regulation, challenging the government's interpretation of the IT Act. X claims misuse of Section 79(3)(b), arguing it bypasses judicial processes under Section 69A. The lawsuit also opposes the Sahyog portal, calling it a censorship tool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:08 IST
Elon Musk's X Challenges India's Censorship Laws in Landmark Lawsuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal challenge, social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has taken action against the Indian government's content regulation practices. The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court, calls into question the application of the Information Technology Act, especially the controversial use of Section 79(3)(b).

X contends that this section is being used to create a shortcut for content censorship, sidestepping the comprehensive legal procedures established under Section 69A. This, the company argues, violates a Supreme Court ruling and disrupts the established norms for online expression.

Moreover, X contests the government's Sahyog portal, highlighting its potential role as a censorship mechanism. This platform, intended to streamline communication with law enforcement, is criticized by X for imposing content removal without legal review. The lawsuit marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over online freedom and governmental oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025