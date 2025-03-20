Elon Musk's X Challenges India's Censorship Laws in Landmark Lawsuit

In a significant legal challenge, social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has taken action against the Indian government's content regulation practices. The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court, calls into question the application of the Information Technology Act, especially the controversial use of Section 79(3)(b).

X contends that this section is being used to create a shortcut for content censorship, sidestepping the comprehensive legal procedures established under Section 69A. This, the company argues, violates a Supreme Court ruling and disrupts the established norms for online expression.

Moreover, X contests the government's Sahyog portal, highlighting its potential role as a censorship mechanism. This platform, intended to streamline communication with law enforcement, is criticized by X for imposing content removal without legal review. The lawsuit marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over online freedom and governmental oversight.

