Ethiopia Reassures Peaceful Approach to Red Sea Access Dispute

In a recent statement, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized a commitment to peaceful resolution over access to the Red Sea, addressing recent concerns about potential conflict with Eritrea.

Abiy made it clear that his government seeks dialogue, aiming to avoid military confrontation despite the strategic importance of the Red Sea to landlocked Ethiopia. This assurance comes amid escalating tensions after Eritrea initiated a military call-up, with Ethiopia reportedly moving troops toward the border.

The situation threatens to unravel a significant diplomatic achievement, as the two countries had previously mended ties following years of hostility. Renewed conflict could reverse progress made since Abiy's Nobel Peace Prize-winning efforts in 2019 and exacerbate current regional instability due to other conflicts.

