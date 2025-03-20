Left Menu

Ethiopia Reassures Peaceful Approach to Red Sea Access Dispute

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced his government's intention to resolve Red Sea access issues with Eritrea peacefully, amidst fears of renewed conflict. The statement aims to ease tensions following Eritrea's military mobilization and Ethiopia's troop deployments, which risk destabilizing an already volatile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized a commitment to peaceful resolution over access to the Red Sea, addressing recent concerns about potential conflict with Eritrea.

Abiy made it clear that his government seeks dialogue, aiming to avoid military confrontation despite the strategic importance of the Red Sea to landlocked Ethiopia. This assurance comes amid escalating tensions after Eritrea initiated a military call-up, with Ethiopia reportedly moving troops toward the border.

The situation threatens to unravel a significant diplomatic achievement, as the two countries had previously mended ties following years of hostility. Renewed conflict could reverse progress made since Abiy's Nobel Peace Prize-winning efforts in 2019 and exacerbate current regional instability due to other conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

