Government Imposes Restrictions on Grievance Filing to Streamline CPGRAMS

The Indian government has introduced limitations on the number of grievances a person can file monthly on the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). This move aims to curb recurrent complaints, enhancing the platform’s efficiency and ensuring a quicker, more effective grievance resolution process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian government has set restrictions on how many grievances an individual can submit on the CPGRAMS platform each month, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha. This measure is intended to prevent repetitive complaints and improve the system's efficiency.

CPGRAMS, a crucial tool for citizens to express grievances, has redressed about 1.15 crore complaints from 2019 to 2024. The initiative emphasizes timely and accessible grievance resolution, as reflected in the regular feedback collected from users.

Advanced AI/ML analytics enhance CPGRAMS, improving data insights for authorized officials. The system's performance is continuously assessed through the Grievance Redressal Assessment Index, ensuring qualitative disposal of grievances and aiding policy decisions.

