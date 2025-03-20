Left Menu

Protest Halts Temple Demolition in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

A demolition drive against three temples in Delhi's Mayur Vihar was postponed following a protest led by local MLA Ravinder Singh Negi. The DDA, escorted by police, arrived early to remove the structures. Efforts to halt the demolition involved discussions with the Delhi Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:25 IST
Protest Halts Temple Demolition in Delhi's Mayur Vihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi High Court-ordered demolition drive against three temples in Mayur Vihar was postponed due to a protest led by the local MLA on Thursday.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), accompanied by police, arrived in the east Delhi locality at around 4 a.m. to demolish Kali Mandir, Amarnath Mandir, and Badrinath Mandir, which were reportedly built on a green belt in Phase 2 of the area.

Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, present at the site since 3 a.m., stated on social media platform X that efforts were made to ensure the temple's safety. A DDA spokesperson confirmed the postponement, citing public anger and a review by their legal team. Discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also contributed to the delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

