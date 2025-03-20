Protest Halts Temple Demolition in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

A Delhi High Court-ordered demolition drive against three temples in Mayur Vihar was postponed due to a protest led by the local MLA on Thursday.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), accompanied by police, arrived in the east Delhi locality at around 4 a.m. to demolish Kali Mandir, Amarnath Mandir, and Badrinath Mandir, which were reportedly built on a green belt in Phase 2 of the area.

Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, present at the site since 3 a.m., stated on social media platform X that efforts were made to ensure the temple's safety. A DDA spokesperson confirmed the postponement, citing public anger and a review by their legal team. Discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also contributed to the delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)