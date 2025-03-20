Left Menu

Europe's Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amidst US-Russia Talks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges Europe to maintain strong support for Ukraine, ensuring its strength irrespective of US-Russia negotiations. Emphasizing Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and strong defense, Scholz highlights Germany's future coalition's debt package for defense and infrastructure, aiming for Europe to uphold its responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a decisive move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the need for Europe to maintain robust support for Ukraine, regardless of any potential dialogues between Washington and Moscow. This commitment aims to ensure Ukraine's strength and position in peace negotiations remains firm.

In statements made at a European Union leaders' summit, Scholz stressed that support for Ukraine must facilitate a just peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of a strengthened Ukrainian army during peacetime.

Addressing Germany's role, Scholz pointed to the future coalition's debt package, aimed at boosting defense and infrastructure spending, as crucial to fulfilling Europe's obligations as a central power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

