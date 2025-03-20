Left Menu

Unveiling the Ancient Artefact Smuggling Ring in Greece

An ancient site guard in northern Greece was charged with participating in a smuggling ring selling artefacts abroad. Over 50 individuals are implicated in three gangs since 2024. Thousands of coins, ancient items, and explosive devices were confiscated. The guard is suspended by the culture ministry.

A guard assigned to protect ancient sites in northern Greece has been implicated in a criminal network engaged in smuggling artefacts abroad, according to police officials on Friday. The country's culture ministry confirmed the suspension of the individual from the state body overseeing antiquities in the Serres region.

Last week, law enforcement conducted raids, uncovering thousands of coins and ancient artefacts, including a bronze helmet, vases, figurines, and jewellery. Additionally, explosive devices and metal detectors, allegedly used by the suspects to excavate antiquities, were seized. This operation resulted in the arrest of 23 individuals accused of illegal excavation and exportation of historical treasures.

Overall, charges have been filed against 50 people believed to be part of three separate criminal organizations that have been active since September 2024. Earlier arrests in January led to the seizure of over 2,400 antiquities from the same region, significant for its archaeological site of Amphipolis. Moreover, a December operation in Athens uncovered a stash of ancient artefacts concealed in a basement.

