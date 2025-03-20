Bail Granted: Relief for Azam Khan's Family in Enemy Property Case
A special court in Rampur granted regular bail to three of Azam Khan's family members, including his wife and elder son, in an enemy property case. While other accused remain, this decision marks a relief for the family, long embroiled in numerous legal battles since 2017.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a special court in Rampur has granted regular bail to three members of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's family involved in an enemy property case. His wife, Tazeen Fatima, elder son Adeeb Azam Khan, and sister Nikhat Akhlaq were earlier on interim bail, according to legal representative Vinod Sharma.
Despite the bail, the family has chosen not to comment on the court's decision. Sharma highlighted that although numerous individuals are implicated in the case, only the three family members secured bail. This case is one among nearly 100 legal challenges the family has faced since 2017, from encroachment to theft.
Meanwhile, Azam Khan remains incarcerated in Sitapur jail, illustrating ongoing legal strife for the family amidst political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
