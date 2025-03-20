Navigating Peace: U.S.-Russia Talks on Black Sea Shipping Safety

Key stakeholders from the U.S. and Russia are poised to gather in Riyadh to deliberate on securing the Black Sea's shipping lanes, as part of the broader agenda for Ukrainian peace negotiations. The discussions are a direct result of President Donald Trump's strategic shift in U.S. policy concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Negotiations will focus primarily on a well-publicized initiative aimed at preserving navigational safety within the Black Sea, confirmed Yuri Ushakov, a senior advisor in the Kremlin. Russian representatives at the talks include Grigory Karasin and Sergei Beseda, formidable figures in Russian foreign affairs.

Initially, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in 2022, ensured the secure export of Ukrainian grain, despite hostilities. Russia's subsequent withdrawal from the agreement lamented unmet conditions and presented new challenges to the safety of maritime commerce. Concurrently, the World Bank's report suggests minimal global impact from the initiative's collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)