Left Menu

Navigating Peace: U.S.-Russia Talks on Black Sea Shipping Safety

U.S. and Russian experts are set for discussions in Riyadh concerning Black Sea shipping safety during Ukraine peace settlement talks. This follows President Trump's policy reversal on the Ukraine war and involves bilateral interactions. Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which ensured Ukrainian grain safety across the Black Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:54 IST
Navigating Peace: U.S.-Russia Talks on Black Sea Shipping Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Key stakeholders from the U.S. and Russia are poised to gather in Riyadh to deliberate on securing the Black Sea's shipping lanes, as part of the broader agenda for Ukrainian peace negotiations. The discussions are a direct result of President Donald Trump's strategic shift in U.S. policy concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Negotiations will focus primarily on a well-publicized initiative aimed at preserving navigational safety within the Black Sea, confirmed Yuri Ushakov, a senior advisor in the Kremlin. Russian representatives at the talks include Grigory Karasin and Sergei Beseda, formidable figures in Russian foreign affairs.

Initially, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in 2022, ensured the secure export of Ukrainian grain, despite hostilities. Russia's subsequent withdrawal from the agreement lamented unmet conditions and presented new challenges to the safety of maritime commerce. Concurrently, the World Bank's report suggests minimal global impact from the initiative's collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025