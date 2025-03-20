Left Menu

Nicola Sturgeon Cleared in SNP Financial Probe

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared in a police investigation into SNP finances. Sturgeon led Scotland's government from 2014 to 2023. Police investigated the possible misuse of over 600,000 pounds in independence campaign funds. Sturgeon was questioned but is no longer under investigation.

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been exonerated in the police investigation concerning the Scottish National Party's finances.

Sturgeon served as Scotland's longest-serving first minister, heading its devolved government in Edinburgh from 2014 until her unexpected resignation in early 2023. The police probe focused on the fate of more than 600,000 pounds ($727,380) raised by Scottish independence advocates in 2017, which was intended to be kept separate but was suspected of being used for other purposes.

The 54-year-old former leader was questioned as part of the investigation. Police Scotland stated, without revealing her identity, that the woman arrested in June 2023 has not been charged and is no longer under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

