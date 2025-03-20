Operation Clean: Crackdown On Illegal Residency In Ernakulam

In a significant enforcement action in Ernakulam district, two Bangladeshi nationals were detained on Thursday under charges of illegal residency, police reported. The individuals, Monirul Mulla and Altab Ali, hail from Mohammed Nagar and are part of a larger group of 40 apprehended in the area.

The arrest took place in Karukutty during a routine inspection linked to the ongoing Operation Clean, overseen by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena. According to police sources, the duo illegally crossed into West Bengal in 2017 and fraudulently acquired Indian identity documents to facilitate various services, including accommodation and mobile connections.

Having resided in Angamaly and nearby locales, the individuals confessed to using an agent in West Bengal to remit money back to Bangladesh. Authorities are delving deeper into the network supporting such illegal stay instances in the region, aiming to uncover and penalize collaborators in this unlawful endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)