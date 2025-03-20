Left Menu

Operation Clean: Crackdown On Illegal Residency In Ernakulam

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Ernakulam for illegal residency, increasing the total to 40. They used fake documents, obtained in 2017, to live and work in India. The arrests were part of a police operation targeting illegal immigrants. An investigation is underway to identify accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:24 IST
Operation Clean: Crackdown On Illegal Residency In Ernakulam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enforcement action in Ernakulam district, two Bangladeshi nationals were detained on Thursday under charges of illegal residency, police reported. The individuals, Monirul Mulla and Altab Ali, hail from Mohammed Nagar and are part of a larger group of 40 apprehended in the area.

The arrest took place in Karukutty during a routine inspection linked to the ongoing Operation Clean, overseen by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena. According to police sources, the duo illegally crossed into West Bengal in 2017 and fraudulently acquired Indian identity documents to facilitate various services, including accommodation and mobile connections.

Having resided in Angamaly and nearby locales, the individuals confessed to using an agent in West Bengal to remit money back to Bangladesh. Authorities are delving deeper into the network supporting such illegal stay instances in the region, aiming to uncover and penalize collaborators in this unlawful endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025