Government’s Road Safety Strategy Leads to Significant Drop in Accidents

In a significant step towards reducing road accidents and fatalities, the South African government has successfully implemented an improved approach to managing road safety, yielding positive results over the past two months. The initiative has led to a notable decrease in road crashes, demonstrating the effectiveness of heightened law enforcement and strategic interventions.

Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, announced on Thursday that accident rates have shown a steady decline since the implementation of new measures.

“The consequence of these actions is that we saw a 10% month-on-month decline in accidents in January 2025 compared with January 2024, and a 25% decline in accidents when one compares February 2025 with February 2024,” she said.

This significant improvement is a direct outcome of stricter enforcement, increased patrols, and a renewed focus on high-risk areas that have historically contributed to elevated accident rates.

Comprehensive Strategy to Improve Road Safety

The Department of Transport has taken a multi-faceted approach to road safety, integrating various enforcement mechanisms, collaborations, and awareness campaigns. Some of the key measures include:

Deployment of the National Traffic Police on key routes during high-risk periods to monitor and enforce traffic regulations, particularly at month-end when travel volumes increase.

Enhanced cooperation among traffic enforcement agencies, including national, provincial, and municipal officers, to ensure cohesive operations across various jurisdictions.

Targeted interventions in high-risk zones, focusing on curbing dangerous pedestrian behavior, particularly preventing pedestrians from walking on highways, a major contributor to road accidents.

Strict enforcement of traffic laws, resulting in the issuance of 21,282 speeding fines and the arrest of over 3,000 drivers for drunk driving during January and February 2025 alone.

, resulting in the issuance of 21,282 speeding fines and the arrest of over 3,000 drivers for drunk driving during January and February 2025 alone. Confiscation of illegal and unroadworthy vehicles, with approximately 12,000 vehicles impounded over the same period, further ensuring the safety of all road users.

Easter Road Safety Campaign Launched

As the Easter holiday season approaches—a time known for increased travel and road congestion—the government is intensifying its road safety measures. Minister Creecy launched the 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign on Thursday, which runs from March 20 to May 2, 2025, under the theme: “It Begins with Me.”

“We chose this theme because driver and pedestrian behaviour is responsible for 87% of road accidents and fatalities in our country. And so, reducing road fatalities and accidents is the responsibility of each one of us,” she emphasized.

The campaign aims to reinforce personal accountability in road safety and promote safer driving practices during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

Coordinated Efforts Across Provinces

To enhance road safety enforcement, multiple law enforcement agencies will work collaboratively to monitor key routes leading to provinces with high travel volumes during the Easter holiday. These include:

Limpopo

KwaZulu-Natal

Mpumalanga

Free State

Eastern Cape

Western Cape

Additionally, high-visibility law enforcement will be maintained in Gauteng, given its status as a major travel hub.

The government has identified critical routes requiring increased monitoring and additional resources, including:

N4 Nelspruit

Mankweng (R71)

Libode on the N2, Mthatha’s R61

Parys (FS), R54

Harrismith and the N3

KwaDukuza, N2 in KZN

N4 Middleburg in Mpumalanga

Special Focus Areas: Public Transport and Faith-Based Gatherings

As part of the Easter campaign, the Department of Transport is prioritizing the safety of public transport vehicles, particularly buses and taxis, which will experience increased passenger loads during this period. Key initiatives include:

Vehicle roadworthiness inspections , ensuring buses and taxis meet safety regulations before embarking on long-distance journeys.

, ensuring buses and taxis meet safety regulations before embarking on long-distance journeys. Driver fatigue awareness and management programs , educating drivers on the dangers of exhaustion and the importance of scheduled rest breaks.

, educating drivers on the dangers of exhaustion and the importance of scheduled rest breaks. Collaborations with the bus and taxi industry, ensuring that transport operators comply with safety regulations and adhere to strict monitoring protocols.

Recognizing that Easter is a time for large religious gatherings, the department will also work closely with faith-based organizations to facilitate safe and appropriate travel arrangements. Law enforcement officials will conduct taxi rank visits to promote safer driving practices and inspect vehicles for roadworthiness before they transport passengers to religious gatherings and other holiday destinations.

Commitment to Sustained Road Safety Improvements

While the recent decrease in accident rates is an encouraging step forward, the government remains committed to further reducing road fatalities and ensuring long-term road safety improvements. Minister Creecy emphasized the need for ongoing vigilance and responsible road usage by all South Africans.

“The responsibility for road safety lies with each of us. Every driver, pedestrian, and passenger has a role to play in ensuring our roads are safer. We will continue working with all stakeholders to implement strategies that make a lasting impact,” she said.

As the Easter travel season approaches, all road users are urged to remain vigilant, adhere to traffic laws, and prioritize safety to ensure a safer and more responsible driving culture across South Africa.