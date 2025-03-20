Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Progress in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed development projects, urging timely completion of engineering college and university. He emphasized promoting government achievements in district fairs, renaming Sohelwa Sanctuary, and strengthening village and flood prevention initiatives. Measures to curb liquor smuggling were also instructed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently conducted a comprehensive review of key development projects in the state, underlining the importance of timely execution.

During a meeting, Adityanath instructed officials to highlight the government's achievements in upcoming district-level fairs. He also announced the renaming of Sohelwa Sanctuary to Suheldev Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to expedite road-cutting for the Jal Jeevan Mission and expand loan facilities for entrepreneurs. He also addressed flood prevention measures and efforts to curtail liquor smuggling from Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

