Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Progress in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently conducted a comprehensive review of key development projects in the state, underlining the importance of timely execution.

During a meeting, Adityanath instructed officials to highlight the government's achievements in upcoming district-level fairs. He also announced the renaming of Sohelwa Sanctuary to Suheldev Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to expedite road-cutting for the Jal Jeevan Mission and expand loan facilities for entrepreneurs. He also addressed flood prevention measures and efforts to curtail liquor smuggling from Nepal.

