Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Progress in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed development projects, urging timely completion of engineering college and university. He emphasized promoting government achievements in district fairs, renaming Sohelwa Sanctuary, and strengthening village and flood prevention initiatives. Measures to curb liquor smuggling were also instructed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently conducted a comprehensive review of key development projects in the state, underlining the importance of timely execution.
During a meeting, Adityanath instructed officials to highlight the government's achievements in upcoming district-level fairs. He also announced the renaming of Sohelwa Sanctuary to Suheldev Wildlife Sanctuary.
The Chief Minister emphasized the need to expedite road-cutting for the Jal Jeevan Mission and expand loan facilities for entrepreneurs. He also addressed flood prevention measures and efforts to curtail liquor smuggling from Nepal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jadavpur University Protests Surge as Students Demand Justice
Tech Marvel: Projections 2025 x Freshers Fest Electrifies Parul University
High Court Orders Comprehensive Report on Jadavpur University Unrest
SFI Dominates Ambedkar University Student Elections After Six-Year Hiatus
Congress workers stage protest at Jadavpur University to demand student union elections