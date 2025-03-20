Left Menu

Murder, Manipulation, and Family Secrets: The Chilling Case of Saurabh Rajput

Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was murdered by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla. Saurabh's dismembered body was found in a cement-filled drum. His mother claims their six-year-old daughter knew about the murder, which the police dismiss as hearsay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:20 IST
Murder, Manipulation, and Family Secrets: The Chilling Case of Saurabh Rajput
  • Country:
  • India

Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, in a chilling case of premeditated murder.

Saurabh's body was gruesomely dismembered and encased in a cement-filled drum. His family alleges that both Muskan and her parents were aware of the crime well before police intervention on March 18.

As the investigation unfolds, Muskan and Sahil's arrest has highlighted a disturbing plot involving manipulation and deceit, with authorities delving deeper into the web of lies surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025