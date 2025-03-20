Murder, Manipulation, and Family Secrets: The Chilling Case of Saurabh Rajput

Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, in a chilling case of premeditated murder.

Saurabh's body was gruesomely dismembered and encased in a cement-filled drum. His family alleges that both Muskan and her parents were aware of the crime well before police intervention on March 18.

As the investigation unfolds, Muskan and Sahil's arrest has highlighted a disturbing plot involving manipulation and deceit, with authorities delving deeper into the web of lies surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)