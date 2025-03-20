Left Menu

Kerala's Ration Shop Controversy: Minister Denies Closure Plans

Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, G R Anil, has rejected media claims about the state government's alleged decision to reduce ration shops. Anil affirmed the commitment to strengthening the public distribution system, denying any recommendations from an expert committee to cut shop numbers from 13,872 to 10,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:56 IST
Kerala's Ration Shop Controversy: Minister Denies Closure Plans
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, G R Anil, firmly denied reports suggesting that the state plans to reduce its ration shops. Speaking during a debate in the Assembly, Anil reiterated the government's commitment to bolstering the public distribution system.

He refuted claims that an expert committee advised slashing the current 13,872 shops to 10,000, calling such reports unfounded. Noting that the opposition raised the issue in the Assembly, Anil emphasized the government's active measures since the 2013 Food Security Act to enhance the ration system.

Additionally, an expert committee, led by the State Rationing Controller, has been established to resolve issues faced by ration shop owners. Discussions with relevant organizations are scheduled in the current Assembly session. However, the Congress-led opposition boycotted the ministers' replies, citing disruptions and insults by ruling members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025