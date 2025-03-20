Kerala's Ration Shop Controversy: Minister Denies Closure Plans

Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, G R Anil, firmly denied reports suggesting that the state plans to reduce its ration shops. Speaking during a debate in the Assembly, Anil reiterated the government's commitment to bolstering the public distribution system.

He refuted claims that an expert committee advised slashing the current 13,872 shops to 10,000, calling such reports unfounded. Noting that the opposition raised the issue in the Assembly, Anil emphasized the government's active measures since the 2013 Food Security Act to enhance the ration system.

Additionally, an expert committee, led by the State Rationing Controller, has been established to resolve issues faced by ration shop owners. Discussions with relevant organizations are scheduled in the current Assembly session. However, the Congress-led opposition boycotted the ministers' replies, citing disruptions and insults by ruling members.

