Coventry's Olympic Vision: Bridging Politics and Sports

Kirsty Coventry, the newly elected President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), expressed her intentions to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the successful execution of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Coventry emphasized Trump's support for sports and the importance of cooperation between the U.S. and the IOC.

Coventry highlighted potential obstacles, including visa entry regulations affecting athletes, as well as contentious policies concerning transgender athletes. She urged dialogue to align the IOC's inclusive values with U.S. policies, emphasizing that federations should collaborate to establish clear guidance before upcoming events.

Taking office soon, Coventry aims to address these challenges, leveraging the commercial potential of the LA Games, while navigating Trump's stance on transgender participation, aiming for a resolution that protects both the female category and the spirit of inclusion in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)