Left Menu

Coventry's Olympic Vision: Bridging Politics and Sports

Kirsty Coventry, the newly-elected President of the International Olympic Committee, aims to engage with U.S. President Donald Trump to ensure the success of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Concerns arise over Trump's policies, particularly regarding visa issues and the participation of transgender athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:57 IST
Coventry's Olympic Vision: Bridging Politics and Sports

Kirsty Coventry, the newly elected President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), expressed her intentions to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the successful execution of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Coventry emphasized Trump's support for sports and the importance of cooperation between the U.S. and the IOC.

Coventry highlighted potential obstacles, including visa entry regulations affecting athletes, as well as contentious policies concerning transgender athletes. She urged dialogue to align the IOC's inclusive values with U.S. policies, emphasizing that federations should collaborate to establish clear guidance before upcoming events.

Taking office soon, Coventry aims to address these challenges, leveraging the commercial potential of the LA Games, while navigating Trump's stance on transgender participation, aiming for a resolution that protects both the female category and the spirit of inclusion in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025