Judicial Showdown: Judge Challenges Trump's Deportation Flight Actions

In a striking confrontation between judicial and executive powers, a federal judge is pressing the Trump administration to explain its continuation of deportation flights to El Salvador, despite a court order to cease such actions. The case pivots on the judge's assertion that the administration bypassed his instructions, escalating the battle for compliance.

The controversy intensified when flights carrying alleged gang members took off while the judge was temporarily halting deportations based on an 18th-century wartime law. Judge Jeb Boasberg criticized the administration's repeated, inadequate responses and ordered a more thorough explanation or proof that national security would be jeopardized.

The Justice Department argues that the verbal directives of the court aren't binding without written orders. The administration now faces pressure to decide whether to invoke state secrets privilege, amid calls for Judge Boasberg's impeachment—a move rebuffed by Chief Justice John Roberts as inappropriate.

(With inputs from agencies.)