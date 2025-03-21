Left Menu

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

President Donald Trump withdrew an executive order against a top international law firm after it agreed to review its practices and provide free legal services supporting White House initiatives. The law firm, Paul, Weiss, pledged to ensure diverse political representation and avoid diversity and inclusion measures in its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 06:08 IST
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has withdrawn an executive order against a prominent international law firm following an agreement to change its practices and support certain White House initiatives. The law firm in question is Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton, which has agreed to a set of conditions to resolve the dispute.

The action was rescinded after Trump met with Brad Karp, Paul, Weiss's chairman. The executive order had targeted the firm for previously providing legal services opposed by Trump and threatened to revoke security clearances and terminate federal contracts. The firm now commits to offering USD 40 million in pro bono services while disavowing diversity measures in its hiring.

This development follows similar actions against other legal entities and tech companies that have rolled back diversity programs amid pressure from Trump's administration. The White House commended the firm for its concessions, with Karp expressing optimism for a constructive future relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025