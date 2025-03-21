Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

President Donald Trump has withdrawn an executive order against a prominent international law firm following an agreement to change its practices and support certain White House initiatives. The law firm in question is Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton, which has agreed to a set of conditions to resolve the dispute.

The action was rescinded after Trump met with Brad Karp, Paul, Weiss's chairman. The executive order had targeted the firm for previously providing legal services opposed by Trump and threatened to revoke security clearances and terminate federal contracts. The firm now commits to offering USD 40 million in pro bono services while disavowing diversity measures in its hiring.

This development follows similar actions against other legal entities and tech companies that have rolled back diversity programs amid pressure from Trump's administration. The White House commended the firm for its concessions, with Karp expressing optimism for a constructive future relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)