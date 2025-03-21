Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Georgetown Student Amid Controversy
A US judge has blocked the deportation of Indian student Badar Khan Suri from Georgetown University amid allegations of spreading Hamas propaganda. The court ruled that Suri should remain in the US pending further orders, as his legal team contests the charges, citing potential bias due to his background.
In a significant legal development, a US federal judge has stopped the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, an Indian student at Georgetown University. Suri, arrested under accusations of disseminating Hamas propaganda, has been ordered to remain in the United States until further judicial review.
Suri serves as a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown's Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding. His detention at a Virginia facility sparked outcry, as his legal team works towards his release. The court's intervention marks Suri's first due process encounter since his abrupt detention.
Suri's lawyer argues that the charges stem from racial and political bias linked to his Palestinian-American wife. Georgetown University expressed support for Suri, emphasizing their commitment to freedom of inquiry and criticism of the charges' legitimacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
