NAPA Condemns Detention of Farmers in Punjab

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has issued a strong condemnation against the Punjab government's actions following the detention of farmers, who were taken into custody after engaging with three Union ministers in Chandigarh.

These detentions arose shortly after the seventh round of discussions between farmer leaders and a central delegation, igniting widespread public outrage. NAPA's executive director, Satnam Singh Chahal, in his statement, highlighted the worrying disregard for farmers' rights, describing their treatment as 'unfortunate' and 'distressing.'

Chahal criticized both the state and Union governments for undermining farmers' interests and accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of playing a key role in this neglect. He emphasized the necessity of releasing the detained farmers and urged governments to engage in meaningful dialogue to safeguard the farming community's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)