ED Arrest in Coimbatore: Unraveling the Nexus Between SDPI and PFI
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen in Coimbatore amidst new searches in a money laundering case linked to SDPI, believed to be a front for the banned Popular Front of India. The ED claims a nexus between the groups, indicating criminal activities conducted through SDPI.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained a Coimbatore resident, Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen, amid intensified investigations into a money laundering case linked to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), officials disclosed on Friday.
Jainullabudeen's arrest took place in Mettupalayam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following searches at his residence. He was subsequently brought to Delhi to be presented in a special PMLA court. The arrest is part of a larger operation spanning Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Kerala.
The ED, citing evidence, has alleged deep ties between SDPI and PFI, claiming overlapping memberships and shared resources. The investigation follows previous actions, including the arrest of SDPI national president M K Faizy. The Centre banned PFI in 2022, branding it an unlawful entity involved in terrorist activities.
