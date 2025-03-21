Rajya Sabha Disqualification Petitions Concluded with No Action
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed petitions against three NCP and NCP-SP MPs, following requests from party leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel to halt the proceedings. The petitions, originally filed under the Tenth Schedule for defection, were determined to be moot after thorough consideration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major decision, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has dismissed petitions seeking the disqualification of three MPs from the NCP and NCP-SP.
The petitions, filed under the Members of Rajya Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985, were addressed by Dhankhar after receiving direct requests from party leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel to cease further action.
Both petitions were based on the Tenth Schedule related to defection. Following thorough scrutiny, Chairman Dhankhar concluded to end proceedings, citing no further action was necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Bhaiyyaji Joshi has disrespected our mother language": NCP-SCP MLA Awhad slams RSS leader's Marathi remarks
Raigad guardian minister post tussle: Sena MLA calls NCP's Tatkare Aurangzeb
NCP Women's Wing Appeals for Legal Immunity Amid Rising Atrocities
NCP Women's Wing Calls for Bold Action Against Crimes
NCP (SP) Protest Halts Pune Metro: Key Demands Spotlighted