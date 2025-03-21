Rajya Sabha Disqualification Petitions Concluded with No Action

In a major decision, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has dismissed petitions seeking the disqualification of three MPs from the NCP and NCP-SP.

The petitions, filed under the Members of Rajya Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985, were addressed by Dhankhar after receiving direct requests from party leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel to cease further action.

Both petitions were based on the Tenth Schedule related to defection. Following thorough scrutiny, Chairman Dhankhar concluded to end proceedings, citing no further action was necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)