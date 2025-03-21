Left Menu

Violence Erupts Amid Religious Tensions in Nagpur

A court remanded 17 individuals in connection with the violence in Nagpur, sparked by rumors about a religious artifact. The arrests followed large-scale stone pelting and arson led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Charges include promoting enmity and sedition, with ongoing investigations required to identify key perpetrators.

Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:28 IST
  • India

In response to escalating violence stirred by religious tensions, a local court has remanded 17 individuals connected to the unrest in Nagpur. The group faces serious charges following incidents of stone pelting and arson that shook the city.

Reports suggested that the violence was ignited by false claims about a religious artifact being desecrated during protests over Aurangzeb's tomb. The court cited the gravity of the accusations against the detainees as grounds for their continued custody, asserting the need for thorough interrogation.

Authorities are expanding their investigation to determine the key figures behind the violence, including the alleged leader, Fahim Khan. The impact of the unrest was severe, with numerous police officers sustaining injuries. Charges also include promoting enmity, sedition, and assault.

