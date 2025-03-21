Violence Erupts Amid Religious Tensions in Nagpur

In response to escalating violence stirred by religious tensions, a local court has remanded 17 individuals connected to the unrest in Nagpur. The group faces serious charges following incidents of stone pelting and arson that shook the city.

Reports suggested that the violence was ignited by false claims about a religious artifact being desecrated during protests over Aurangzeb's tomb. The court cited the gravity of the accusations against the detainees as grounds for their continued custody, asserting the need for thorough interrogation.

Authorities are expanding their investigation to determine the key figures behind the violence, including the alleged leader, Fahim Khan. The impact of the unrest was severe, with numerous police officers sustaining injuries. Charges also include promoting enmity, sedition, and assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)