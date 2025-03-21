Left Menu

Security Forces Thwart Naxalite Offensive in Chhattisgarh Jungle Battle

A Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) meeting by Naxalites in Bijapur jungles turned fatal as 26 Maoists were killed by security forces. Additional 4 were killed in Kanker, totaling 30 across encounters in Bastar. A police jawan also lost his life in Bijapur operation.

Raipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:32 IST
A Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) by Naxalites in the remote jungles of Bijapur took a deadly turn when security forces encircled the meeting, resulting in a fierce confrontation. The encounter led to the death of 26 Maoists, a major triumph according to Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Vijay Sharma.

In another operation on the same day, four Naxalites were killed in Kanker by a combined force of the BSF and the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG). One police jawan also lost his life in the Bijapur encounter.

The gunfights began at dawn along the Bijapur-Dantewada border. Security teams recovered bodies, firearms, and explosives, marking a significant strike against the banned CPI (Maoist) in the notorious Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

